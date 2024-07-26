Reps plan to remove universities from Band A electricity tariff

The House of Representatives said that it would ensure that Federal universities were removed from the Band A electricity tariff plan to lessen the huge electricity bill.

Abubakar Fulata, the Chairman, House Committee on University Education, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja after the committee’s oversight of Northeast Federal universities.

Some of the federal universities visited, according to him, include Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, and Federal University Kashare, Gombe State.

He said that efforts were being made to remove universities and other tertiary institutions from the Band A group of electricity users.

Fulata said the lawmakers were determined to remove obstacles to the smooth running of the schools.

He expressed optimism that the government would listen to them and remove universities from the Band A Plan of electricity users, like they did to IPPIS.

The committee said that most universities were finding it difficult to pay electricity bills due to hike in the tariff.

Fulata also tasked the management of the two universities with trying as much as possible to comply with relevant laws, particularly the Appropriation Act.

Victor Ogene, a member of the committee, drew the attention of the management of ATBU to some irreconcilable figures in relation to the income and expenditure of the school between 2021 and 2023.

He said that it was inappropriate for a government institution to spend more than its income on a revenue-generating facility like Guest House.

“Will it be appropriate to get less than N800, 000 from the school guest house and spend over N5 million to maintain it? Ogene queried.

Adamu Gamawa, another member, said extra-budgetary spending was not allowed as it is unconstitutional.

“For instance, you cannot budget N10 million and spend N15 million. That is why there is room for a supplementary budget,” Adamu said.

Prof. Sani Kunya, the Vice -Chancellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, commended the committee and sought the lawmakers’ support to address challenges facing the institution.

In the same vein, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Kashare, Gombe State, Prof. Usman Pate, hailed the lawmakers for visiting the school.

Pate said that apart from infrastructure challenges, most of the lecturers were reluctant to work in the institute due to security challenges.

