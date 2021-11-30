Reps pass bill to establish Nigeria Postal Commission

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to repeal the Nigeria Postal Service and establish the Nigeria Postal Commission.

This followed the conclusion of the adoption of the report of its Committee on Telecommunications on the Bill.

Titled, “a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigerian Postal Service Act, Cap. N127, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Establish the Nigeria Postal Commission to make Comprehensive Provisions for the Development and Regulation of Postal Services; and for Related Matters (HB.1337)” it is sponsored by Hon Akeem Adeyemi.

It was adopted after the conclusion of the clause-by-clause consideration by the House during a session presided over by Femi Gbajabiamila.

Last week the Committee of the Whole presided over by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase stopped at Clause 65 where the administrative secretariat of the committee was directed to reschedule the remaining clauses.

But when the consideration of the report resumed on Tuesday, the House considered the remaining clauses and adopted it.

Adeyemi said in line with the current revolution taking place in the communication sector it has become necessary to upgrade NIPOST in line with international best practices.

“It was on this note that ‘A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigerian Postal Service Act CAP N127 LFN, 2004 and establish the Nigeria Postal Commission to make comprehensive provisions for the development and regulation of postal service; and for other related matters’ is sponsored,” he said.

He said the Bill, which has 23 parts, when passed would confer all regulatory functions of the Commission and Operators functions on Public Postal Service and other license private operators in line with international best practices