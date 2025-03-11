Reps order NCC to shut down porn sites nationwide

The House of Representatives has ordered a total shutdown of porn websites nationwide.

It directed the Nigerian Communications Commission to enforce the immediate shutdown of the websites in the country.

The House gave the directive during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers suggested that the internet providers must block access under the new directive.

Member representing the Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal constituency, Dalhatu Tafoki, sponsored the motion, calling it a step to “protect societal values.”

He said, “I would like to move a motion for the need to block internet websites hosting pornographic content and sanction the internet service providers responsible for the posting. The House notes that cyber pornography is fast becoming a global problem, and no concrete steps have been taken to cut its phenomenon in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a highly religious country, and all the major religions in the country forbid nudity and obscenity in any form. Also note that countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have passed legislation that bans pornography in their domains.

“Renowned psychologists and sociologists around the world have issued stern warnings that there are psychological and sociological consequences for creating ponographic content.

“The immediate effects of doing ponographic content include a. promotion of adultery, prostitution, and other promiscuous behaviours, leading to addiction, escalation, and desensitisation, change of attitude towards oneself and family.”

The House adopted the motion and mandated its Committees on Communications and Legislative Compliance to ensure its implementation and report within four weeks for further legislative action.

The Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abass, also warned that sanctions would be imposed on internet service providers that default while lawmakers put a voice vote in favour of the motion.

