Reps move to crush rising insecurity in Kwara after deadly bandits’ attack

The House of Representatives has called for urgent security intervention in Ifelodun, Offa, and Oyun Federal Constituency of Kwara State following renewed violent attacks that left several people dead and many displaced.

Moving the motion on the floor of the House, Hon. Tijjani Kayode Ismail, representing Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency, expressed grave concern over what he described as the escalating wave of insecurity threatening lives, livelihoods, and education in the area.

Hon. Ismail drew attention to the recent tragic incident of Sunday, September 28, 2025, in Oke-Ode, where about fifteen persons, including eleven forest guards and the Baale of Ogbayo, were reportedly killed by armed bandits.

He lamented that the persistence of such attacks could lead to wider insecurity if not urgently addressed.

“Our people are living in fear. Farmers cannot go to their farms, and entire communities are being displaced.

“This is not just a local issue; it threatens food security and stability in Kwara State,” he said.

Following the debate, the House resolved to commiserate with the victims’ families and urge the Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and the Commandant General of the NSCDC to intensify deployments and conduct coordinated operations in the affected areas.

It also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate humanitarian relief to displaced persons and called on the Federal Government to work with the Kwara State Government in establishing a forward-operational base and a sustainable security framework to protect the region.

Additionally, the House mandated its Committees on National Security, Defence, Army, Air Force, Police Affairs, and Emergency & Disaster Preparedness to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks.

Vanguard reports that a minute of silence was also observed in honour of the slain victims.

Hon. Ismail, who serves on several House Committees including Air Force, Finance, Healthcare Services, and Public Accounts, emphasised that restoring peace to the constituency remains his top priority.

“We owe it to our people to ensure that these killings stop and that those responsible are brought to justice,” he stated.