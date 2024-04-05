Reps Minority Caucus: Hike in electricity tariff insensitive, inhuman

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has said the hike in electricity tariffs across the country by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission is insensitive, inhuman and uncalled for.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Chinda said such an abrupt hike placed an unbearable burden on the already strained populace, exacerbating economic hardships and widening the chasm of inequality among the citizenry.

He said: “Such a hike, which is over 200 per cent above the rate of inflation, utterly disregards the plight of ordinary citizens, who are grappling with the adverse effects of the removal of oil subsidy.”

He said the citizenry had been faced with, galloping inflation, unemployment and inadequate access to basic amenities, adding: “We note that in the immediate aftermath of the announcement of the tariff hike, NERC claimed that the hike affects only 12 per cent of electricity consumers who enjoy a minimum of 20 hours of electricity a day.

“The truth has become stark that this is stark lie.

“The hike, from data put out by the DISCOS, affects all electricity consumers.”

Chinda added that this habitual resort to deceits and outright lies clearly puts the government in a bad light and erodes the trust and confidence of the populace in the government.

He said the timing of the tariff hike, amidst prevailing economic challenges, was not only insensitive but also detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians.

He added that it further highlights the disconnect between policymakers and the realities faced by the masses of the people.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to prevail on NERC to rescind its decision and prioritise the welfare of the people.

He said transparent dialogue and inclusive decision-making processes were imperative to address the root causes of the energy sector’s inefficiencies and ensure sustainable solutions.

This, according to Chinda, is such that it would benefit all stakeholders and not a consistent and persistent increase in tariff.

He further called for increased accountability and transparency in the management of resources within the electricity sector.

He added: “Citizens have the right to demand efficient service delivery and fair pricing mechanisms that align with their economic realities.

“In solidarity with the Nigerian people, we stand firm in our condemnation of this unjustifiable increase in electricity tariffs and call for immediate action to alleviate the burdens imposed on the populace.”