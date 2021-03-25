The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed concerns over the non-refundable N10,000 special charges imposed on Nigerians seeking visa clearance to certain countries, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP Delta) on Thursday stressed that while the caucus is not against any genuine visa clearance measures, especially those placed to curb drug trafficking and other criminal tendencies, it is however concerned about policies such as fees that tend to place undue pressure on innocent citizens.

In a statement signed by Elumelu on Thursday, the caucus urged the NDLEA to take steps that will lead to an immediate review of the non-refundable fee to an affordable amount, while putting measure to adequately sensitize Nigerians on the issue.

“This is especially as the contentious fee is reported to be at the behest of the ‘source countries’ and not NDLEA and Nigeria.

“The caucus urges Nigerians to remain calm and focused in the collective global fight against trafficking in illicit drugs and other drug related criminality,” the statement added.