Reps Minority Caucus condemns attack on PDP Presidential Campaign rally in Kaduna

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has strongly condemned the attack on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna State, Monday by suspected thugs allegedly sponsored by certain interests in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu made the condemnation in a press release he personally signed Tuesday.

The statement reads in part: “The Minority Caucus is seriously concerned over the unprovoked violent act against the PDP Campaign. This attack is not only reprehensible but completely against the spirit and letter of the Peace Accord signed by political parties and their candidates in Abuja on September 28, 2022.

“Such thoughtless act of violence if not immediately checked is capable of derailing the 2023 elections, truncate our nation’s democratic process as well as jeopardize our national unity and corporate existence as a nation.

“It is therefore imperative that political parties and candidates must desist from such acts of desperation and embrace the course of democracy even in the face of unpopularity with the electorate.

“Our Caucus calls on the National Peace Committee to investigate the attack, issue appropriate penalty on culprits and take further steps to ensure strict adherence to the letters of the Peace Accord.

“The Caucus charges the security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the attack and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to book”.

The Caucus urged the security agencies to put all necessary machinery in place so as to ensure adequate security during the campaign and election period so as to guarantee peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 general elections.