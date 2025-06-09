Reps member speaks on alleged involvement in suspected Edo cult clash

Fear has gripped residents of Iruekpen community, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, as a suspected cult clash has left several people injured.

The resurgence of the cult-related activities was allegedly linked to a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marcus Onobun.

Hon. Onobun, a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, was accused by some residents of hosting members of the outlawed Eiye confraternity at his residence—allegedly leading to the violence.

However, he has strongly denied the claims, describing them as politically motivated.

According to local sources, the clash caused panic in the community, with concerns raised about cult groups allegedly regrouping at the lawmaker’s Iruekpen residence.

Reports claimed that secret meetings linked to the Eiye cult group were being held at the location.

The renewed cult activity has triggered alarm among community members, who accuse the federal lawmaker of being complicit in fostering insecurity.

Community leaders have called on the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Police Force to intervene urgently.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Onobun, who is also a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, described the report as unfounded and malicious, noting that he had never supported, encouraged, financed, or participated in any activity that promotes cultism.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to some unfounded and malicious rumours being circulated across various quarters, both online and offline, alleging my involvement or association with cult-related activities in Iruekpen.

“I, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, an honourable member representing Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency, categorically and unequivocally denies any association or involvement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not directly or indirectly involved in cultism nor have I ever supported, encouraged, financed, or participated in any activity that promotes it in any form whatsoever.

“These allegations are not only false and baseless and unfounded, but they also appear to be politically motivated, attempts to tarnish my hard-earned reputation, distract from the developmental strides we are making, and undermine the trust and confidence the good people of Iruekpen and beyond have reposed in me.

“The last time I was in Edo state was on April 22nd, 2025. What I can deduce from this allegation is to lay a foundation for their wicked and clandestine plan to silence the opposition.

Also Read

“I am a firm believer in the rule of law, democratic principles, and peaceful co-existence. Throughout my public service career, as the erstwhile Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, I have championed initiatives aimed at empowering our youth through education, skills acquisition, mentorship, and community development. These initiatives are fundamentally at odds with the menace of cultism and social vices.

He added, “Let it be on record that from reliable sources, I am informed that the clash arose between two indigenes of Iruekpen community at a brothel within the cattle market and not anywhere close to my residence.

“The security and safety of our people tops my priorities as a federal lawmaker, as no development sees the light of the day in an unsafe environment, thus, the recently commissioned Police station in Iruekpen community.

“I call on the media and the general public to exercise due diligence and verify facts before spreading information capable of causing panic and reputation damage.

“To those behind these malicious fabrications, I urge you to desist from the politics of character assassination. Our community deserves leaders and citizens who promote unity, progress, and constructive dialogue, not divisiveness and falsehood.

“I remain committed to the service of my people and the peace, growth, and development of Iruekpen as my immediate community and the entire federal constituency at large. No amount of smear campaigns will deter me from fulfilling my mandate and standing for truth, justice, and good governance.”

Post Views: 16