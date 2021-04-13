The member representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Dr Busayo Oluwole Oke on Tuesday said that the successfully conduct of the concluded South-West Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party, was evidence of the collective resolve of its members to reposition the party and return it to its good winning days.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja , the lawmaker who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, described the successful conduct of the Zonal Congress of party as God’s confirmation that peace and unity have finally returned to the PDP family in the zone.

“I hereby heartily congratulate our National Working Committee, Board of Trustees and all other organs of the party, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, as well as all avowed party faithful for the successful conduct of the Zonal Congress despite all odds

“I felicitate with all winners, especially the new arrowhead of our South-West zonal leadership, Ambassador Taofik Arapaja and other new set of executives.

“To me, there is no victor, no vanquished, rather, it has afforded us a platform to reflect on our collective desire and profound determination to take on the reigns of governance again, so that we can save our dear nation from the brinks of collapse.

“It is a moment to genuinely reconcile and bury our differences. It is time we forge ahead strongly, re-examine our ethos and values as we start restrategizing on how to win back the Nigerian masses into our fold, so that come 2023, we would make our triumphant entry into Aso Villa.”