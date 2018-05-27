Reps Member gives scholarship to 300 students

He disclosed this on Saturday during the Students Education Enhancement and Scholarship Award presentation and Third Anniversary of his constituency briefing.

THe Member representing Barkin Ladi /Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. I. D. Gyang, has described students as the constituency he holds in high esteem with the desire to uplift the standard of the studying class.

He disclosed this on Saturday during the Students Education Enhancement and Scholarship Award presentation and Third Anniversary of his constituency briefing.

Gyang expressed his desire to celebrate students that are committed to their studies.

He said at the moment, about 300 students from his constituency have benefited from the scholarship award and intends to expand the tentacles before 2019 to accommodate many others.

He said the beneficiaries are students studying at various higher institutions of learning in the Nigeria and abroad, ranging from PHD to Masters and undergraduate programmes.

Gyang said his desire to seek the mandate to represent his people is to give them a quality representation, adding that this has so far been manifested from the number of bills he has sponsored in the House of Representatives since after he has been elected three years ago.