The House of Representatives has set up a 13-man ad hoc committee headed by Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas to investigate the crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion under matters of urgent national importance by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere at plenary on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ihonvbere expressed concern over the improper inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly on June 17, 2019.

He said that nine out of the 24 elected members were sworn-in without the knowledge of the other 15 members-elect.

The lawmaker said that proclamations were made in pursuant of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

He said that section 105, subsection 3 directs the State Governor to issue a proclamation to facilitate the inauguration of the House of Assembly so it can commence legislative business to avoid constitutional crisis.

He said that the Clerk of the House secretly inaugurated the nine members-elect at about 9.30 p.m. which he said was outside the time of legislative business.

Ihonvbere said that the 15 member-elect who were not informed of the inauguration addressed the media on June 18 to condemn the act.

He maintained that legislative activities cannot take place in the state unless a proper inauguration was done as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Ihonvbere prayed the House to take over affairs of the Assembly as provided by section 11 (4) of the 1999 Constitution.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, mandated the committee to investigate the matter and report back within one week.