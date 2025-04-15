Reps inaugurate 21-member ad-hoc committee on Rivers oversight

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday inaugurated a 21-member Ad-Hoc Committee tasked with overseeing the administration of Rivers State during the ongoing State of Emergency, reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to constitutional governance, transparency, and national unity.

The committee is chaired by House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, with Ali Isa J.C. as Deputy Chairman.

Other members include Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, Idris Ahmed Wase, Aliyu Muktar Betara, Sada Soli, James Abiodun Faleke, Igariwey Iduma Enwo, Shehu Saleh Rijau, Wole Oke, Akarachi Etinosa Amadi, Patrick Umoh, James Barka, Alex Egbona, Isa Anka, Amos Daniel, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Onuh Onyeche Blessing, Fatima Talba, Chris Nkwonta, and Ebibake Marie Enenimiete.

Speaking during the inauguration at the National Assembly, Speaker Abbas described the formation of the committee as a crucial step toward maintaining governance and public order in Rivers State following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a six-month State of Emergency on March 18.

“This marks a critical milestone in our constitutional mandate and is a reflection of our dedication to transparent governance and the rule of law,” Abbas said.

The Speaker explained that President Tinubu’s declaration was made under Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), in response to what he described as a “grave crisis threatening public order.”

He emphasized that the move was driven by patriotism and concern for the safety and well-being of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

Abbas drew parallels to previous states of emergency in Plateau (2004), Ekiti (2006), and the North-East (2013), stating that the National Assembly had always played a vital role in such interventions by upholding constitutional order.

He also clarified that the caretaker administration led by Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd.) is a temporary measure aimed at restoring peace and basic governance functions in Rivers State.

“The Administrator’s role is limited to maintaining law and order until democratic governance is fully restored,” Abbas stated. “He is required to report directly to the National Assembly.”

He urged members of the committee to conduct their oversight responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and impartiality.

“You must avoid partisanship and ensure that your actions strictly align with the Constitution,” the Speaker warned. “Beyond oversight, you are also expected to support reconciliation and peace building efforts in Rivers State.”

In his response, Committee Chairman Julius Ihonvbere pledged the team’s full commitment to the task.

“If I am not wrong, this is probably the strongest ad-hoc committee ever set up since 2019,” Ihonvbere said.

“With the experience, exposure, and dedication of this team, I assure you on behalf of my colleagues that we will not disappoint the Speaker, the National Assembly, or the Nigerian people.”

He vowed the committee would commence work immediately, operating with transparency, diligence, and an unbiased approach.

The committee is expected to submit periodic reports to the House, monitor the implementation of federal policies in Rivers State, and ensure the caretaker government operates strictly within constitutional limits.

