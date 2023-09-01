Reps gives AGF ultimatum to appear before committee or face arrest

The House of Reps Ad hoc committee investigating the non-remittance to the National Housing Fund and utilisation of funds, on Thursday in Abuja said the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, must appear before it before September 7 or face arrest warrant.

It spoke when the Director, Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System appeared before it over non-remittance to the NHF.

The committee had invited IPPIS, a department in the Office of AGF, to explain why it had not remitted to the NHF.

However, disturbed by the information given by the IPPIS Director, the committee said the AGF should appear in person.

A letter brought by the Director of the IPPIS to explain why the AGF could not appear on Thursday did not assuage the feelings of the committee, thereby forcing the committee to re-invite Madein

The committee said the IPPIS Director could not answer most of the questions posed to him, adding that he should come with the AGF and must be ready to give further explanation on September 7.

Rep Dachung Bagos, the Chairman of the committee, said: “We cannot take the same man that could not give us the information we need from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“The Speaker requested for fair hearing from us and we wouldn’t want to be seen as witch hunting anyone.

“We would give the fair hearing for the AGF to appear another day.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the IPPIS had claimed it had challenges in remitting to the NHF.

The committee also asked Remita, a private organisation that remits the funds, to also reappear on September 7 because the IPPIS was not ready to answer questions from the committee.

The Chairman of the committee though commended Remita for appearing before it with requisite documents, he blamed the IPPIS for not being ready with necessary documents to quiz the organisation.

Also appearing at the investigative hearing are the Central Bank of Nigeria, United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank and Heritage Bank.

Bagos said there was a need to know the investment of the banking sector according to the NHF Act that set up the NHF.

In his presentation, Eke Ogba, General Manager, UBA, said it had remitted about N2.5 billion from January 2011 to July 2023 to NHF.

Ogba said: “This is a huge sum.

“We have given the summary monthly.

“We have also given the summary of what is deducted monthly on each worker.

“I do not have the knowledge of investment.

“We only deduct and remit.

“I will get the details of the investment.

“All we have is how much has been deducted from each staff member.”