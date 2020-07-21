The House of Representatives has given the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, 48 hours to give the names, contracts, dates and amount of contracts awarded to its members by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The order was given on Tuesday during the House plenary.

Before the Ad hoc Committee probing the NDDC adjourned on Monday, a female lawmaker interrupted Akpabio’s presentation to demand what benefits the lawmakers get from the contracts.

The minister had said: “I just told you that we have records to show that most of the contracts in the NDDC are given out to members of the National Assembly.”

On Tuesday during plenary, the House Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, came under Point of Order, saying his rights and privileges had been breached as a result of the statement made by Akpabio.

In his ruling on the Point of Order, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the Minister, who alleged 60 per cent of contracts from the NDDC were given to members of the National Assembly, should publish the benefiting lawmakers, especially members of the 9th Assembly.

Gbajabiamila further said the names of their companies and the contracts they got should be published or face the wrath of the House.