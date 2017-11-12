Reps. committee unhappy with contractors’ handling Bauchi-Gombe road project

The House of Representatives Committee on Works has expressed displeasure over the poor performance by the contractors handling a section of Bauchi-Gombe road.

Israel Ajibola, team leader of the committee, currently on inspection of road projects in the North-East region, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Bauchi.

Ajibola, who had earlier led members of the committee and journalists to various road project sites, said that it seemed the contractors had abandoned the project as they were nowhere to be found.

He said: “Their project, particularly Kirfi Junction portion of the road in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi, seemed to us that the contractors have abandoned the site.

“We are not happy about it and we will not take it lightly; we are going to put up our recommendations to the Federal Ministry of Works.

“They either call the contractor back to site or revoke the contract so that the contract could be awarded to a competent contractor that will do the work.”

Commenting on other projects visited in the state, he described the quality of the jobs done as good and up to standard.

Ajibola said: “From level of job done it seemed the contractors are working within the contractual time frame and ready to deliver the projects.”

Documents made available to NAN by the Federal Controller of Works, Bauchi, Charles Ezike, showed that the contract was awarded at the cost of N15.89 billion.

The contractor mobilised to site on May 2, 2017, after an advanced payment of N2.38 billion and was expected to complete the 81.5km road project by May 1, 2019.