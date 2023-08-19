Reps Committee speaks on report it indicted JAMB Registrar

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating job racketeering in Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies has reacted to a report that it had indicted the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, or any other agency.

The Chairman of the Committee, Yusuf Gagdi, spoke on the development at the resumed hearing of the committee on Friday.

Gagdi said it was wrong to insinuate that the committee had Oloyede when it was still carrying out its assignment.

He said: “I want to say it here that as a matter of fact, don’t take any report of indictment against anybody.

“This committee has not indicted the Registrar of JAMB and we have not indicted any institution.

“You can only say that after we submit our report.

Also Read:

“There are reports going out that we have indicted the JAMB Registrar.

“No, we have not submitted any report anywhere and so don’t quote us out of context, please.

“We had a very good interaction with him and nobody should preempt the decision of this committee to say that somebody is faulty.”