The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition has expressed concern about the refusal of the Nigerian Customs Service to appear and respond to a petition on extra judicial killings by its men.

The acting Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Lawan Kenken at the hearing on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the NCS was given seven days notice.

He said that the committee received a petition by Assemblywoman Sikirat Ajibola, a member of the Ogun House of Assembly.

Kenken explained that the petitioner accused the NCS of extra judicial killings and other unlawful acts of men of the service against the people of Idiroko/Ipokia State Constituency.

“The petitioner are here, as you can see apparently, customs is not here; the petitioner came on time, coming form Ogun, it is a pathetic situation.

“From the stamp of the Comptroller-General office, they were served this hearing notice and the notice of petition was received by the NCS on the November 6.

“Today is November 13, which means they revived it seven days ago and they are not here.

“To be honest with you, we do not hear a case when one side is not present because of the fundamental role of natural justice,” he said.

The chairman, however, said that the hearing would be rescheduled for a later date for the NSC to appear.