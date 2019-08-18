The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Buba, has condemned the alleged attack on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in Germany.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, Buba urged Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Yusuf Tugga, to ensure the attackers are made to face justice.

Ekweremadu had on Saturday attended the 2nd Igbo Cultural Festival of Iri Ji in Nuremberg, Germany, as a Distinguished Guest of Honour on the invitation of the Igbo community.

Ekweremadu, who was however, violently attacked by some men believed to be members of the proscribed IPOB group, was whisked away in a vehicle as seen in a video that had since gone viral.

The senator, who had since released a statement confirming the attack, said that he was fine and had received thousands of calls and messages from Nigerians identifying with him.

Buba said that given the high personality profile and the public service record which Ekweremadu parades, it was unthinkable for any individual or group anywhere in the world to attack him in such a manner.

According to Buba, his very own people in the Diaspora who ought to know better to contemplate, carried out the despicable public act of shame that was brought upon a well-respected national leader.

Buba described Ekweremadu as an accomplished scholar in the legal profession and a political leader of high standing in society.

He also described Ekweremadu as one of the longest-serving senators, who had also in the last 12 years until June this year, held sway as the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate.

He said that before joining the Senate, Ekweremadu was also Secretary to the Enugu State Government and had before then served in various capacities in that state.

He added: “I, therefore, in very strong terms, condemn in its entirety the action of the group of Igbo people, alleged to be members of the outlawed IPOB.

“I also wish to join other Nigerians and leaders to call on the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Yusuf Tugga to investigate and bring to book everyone who was part of that dastardly assault on a serving national leader.’’

Buba promised to lead members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, to move a motion on the floor of the House to call for a broader investigation on the matter.

According to him, it is with a view to decisively deal with all those involved and seeking protection for the politically-exposed persons on foreign trips and assignments in foreign jurisdictions.