The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Corps has assured the corps of support in its ongoing infrastructural development and education expansion programmes.

The Chairman of the committee, Mayowa Akinfolarin, said this on Friday after an on-the-spot inspection of facilities at the FRSC Academy in Udi near Enugu by the committee members as part of an oversight function.

Akinfolarin said the committee would help to ensure that various bills to strengthen and facilitate the corps infrastructural and educational expansion projects were given due attention for accelerated growth of the organisation.

He said: “We are quite impressed with the infrastructural development and transformation of this academy within a short time.

“The committee members unanimously commend the FRSC management for prudent and judicious management of limited financial resources available.

“During the inspection we clearly told the contractor handling the hostel project to ensure a standardised job, making sure details of the project were clearly executed to guaranty value for money.”

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the Federal Government, National Assembly, especially the House Committee on FRSC, for all the supports it had given the FRSC.

Oyeyemi said the corps’ management had ensured that it currently had no abandoned project, while it had recently opened 16 command offices and dozens of special ambulance emergency posts.

He said the corps was also collaborating with sister security agencies to build synergy and human capacity building of its staff members.

He said: “We have been going about our projects and infrastructure development in the academy and our other establishments with prudence and judicious use of funds.

“The judicious use of funds and achieving of results have made us win lots of goodwill and collaboration with various state governments in the country and even international bodies.”

During the oversight tour of the academy complex, the committee members inspected a functional water works scheme, medical centre, academy library and a 450-bed student capacity hostel.

Others included: a fully air conditioned 500-capacity auditorium, a 500-capacity multi-purpose hall, driving simulation centre, 150-computer capacity ICT centre and two generating sets of 300KVA and 273KVA capacity.

The event also featured presentation on the Academy by its Commandant, Assistant Corps Marshal Clement Oladele, and another presentation on the FRSC Command and Staff College by its Commandant, Assistant Corps Marshal Charles Akpabio.