A bill for an Act to amend the Compulsory, Free, Universal Basic Education Act on Wednesday, passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill which sought to expand the scope of compulsory free basic education in Nigeria to include, Senior Secondary Education level, was sponsored by Taiwo Oluga and four other lawmakers.

Leading the debate, Oluga said the bill sought to amend sections 2, 4, 7, 11 and 15 of the existing Act.

The rep said the aim was to provide for rehabilitation of delinquent children and provide comprehensive definition for services, stakeholders, children or wards as captured in the existing Act.

According to her, this will be done by providing a role for community based organisations in the development of basic education in states and Local Government Areas.

“The amendment provides that every government in Nigeria shall provide free, compulsory and universal basic education for primary, junior and senior secondary school age children.

“Every parent shall ensure that his child or ward attends and completes primary, junior and senior secondary education in Nigeria,” she said.

In his ruling, Speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila, referred the bill to relevant committees for further legislative actions.