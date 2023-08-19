Reps begin probe of non-remittance of NHF, summons HoCSF, FMBN

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Non-remittance of National Housing Fund and the utilisation of the fund from 2011 has summoned critical stakeholders for its investigative hearing.

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee has set August 23, 2023 to begin hearing into the matter.

Rep. Dachung Bagos, the Chairman of the committee, said this in a memo made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Saturday.

Bagos said the Speaker of the House, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, would inaugurate the committee on Wednesday.

Among the critical stakeholders invited are the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Accountant General of the Federation and Auditor General of the federation.

Also Read:

Others include the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Surveyor-General of the Federation.

Bagos also urged the affected institutions and government officials to submit their memorandum and other relevant documents to the committee’s secretariat.