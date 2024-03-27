Reps begin probe into alleged certificate racketeering by MDAs

The House of Representatives has begun the investigation of some officials of Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies involved in alleged certificate racketeering with Nigerian students.

Rep. Abubakar Fulata, Chairman, Joint Committee on Certificate Racketeering, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Chairman vowed to confront such menace in tertiary institutions during its sitting in Abuja.

He said certificate racketeering could cripple the health care system and various sectors of the economy if allowed to go unchecked.

Fulata said the House mandated its Committees on University Education, Interior Foreign Affairs and Youths Development to investigate the matter and report back.

He said: “This has been a burning issue in both public and private institutions where there is seemingly less observance of rules, regulations, processes, quality assurance among others.”

He said there was a need to get to the root of the illicit act and proffer solutions, while appealing to MDAs and relevant stakeholders to cooperate with the committee in order to achieve the desired result.

NAN reports that a Nigerian reporter, Umar Audu, had in December 2022 bagged a degree from a university in Cotonou, Benin Republic in six weeks and subsequently participated in the mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme.

Audu subsequently accused unnamed officials of the Ministry of Education as members of the racketeering syndicate, a development that elicited widespread criticisms by well-meaning Nigerians.

Leading the debate on the motion, Fulata called on the House to “identify officials of MDAs and students who benefited from such institutions and their campuses in the last 10 years”.