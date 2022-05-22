Reps aspirant condemns killing of PDP supporter at Bayelsa Assembly primary election

Daniel Iworiso-Markson, an aspirant for the Ogbia Federal Constituency ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the murder of one Michael Isaiah during the primary election of the party in Ogbia.

Violence broke out at the election venue at Ogbia State Constituency I on Sunday following arguments about the delegates list to be used for the primary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the primary election held across the eight local government areas of the state on Sunday to elect PDP candidates for the 24 seats in the Bayelsa House of Assembly.

Iworiso-Markson stated in Yenagoa that the killing of Isaiah was barbaric and sad, stating that nobody’s life was worth taking for any political office.

He called on security agents to go after the killers and their sponsors, insisting that those responsible must not go unpunished.

The former Commissioner for Information while expressing deep sadness over the incident commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them that justice would be served in the matter.

“Violence is not our culture. Personally, I do not subscribe to violence.

“That is why all through my consultations and reach out with stakeholders and delegates, I made it clear that I would not do anything to undermine the peace and unity in Ogbia.

“It is indeed very sad and I call on security agents to do everything possible to arrest and prosecute those behind it. I also sympathise with the bereaved family over this avoidable loss,’’ Iworiso-Markson said.