Reps  ask FG to suspend Samoa Agreement

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of the Samoa Agreement until all controversial clauses are addressed and spelt out.

In moving the motion on Tuesday, a member of the House, Aliyu Madaki, drew attention to the clause which highlights “gender equality” and described it as a Trojan horse which could violate the morals of the country.

The House also mandated its relevant committees to investigate the controversial provisions of the agreement.

Controversy has enveloped the Samoa Agreement signed by the Federal Government with the European Union, with many frowning upon what they thought was the recognition of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rights by the Nigerian government.

Also Read:

The lawmakers passed the resolution following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by House Minority Whip, Sani Madaki, and 87 other lawmakers.

Post Views: 2