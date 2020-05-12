The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked the Federal Government to intervene and immediately halt the repatriation of the Almajiris to their states of origin.

The lawmakers resolution on Almajiris was sequel to the motion sponsored by Hon. Aishatu Dukku.

According to Dukku, the repatriation of Almajiris is against the fundamental human rights of any Nigerian to reside in any part of the country.

She also expressed concern over the mode of transportation the children were subjected to.

The lawmaker described it as dehumanising, stressing that the children were packed into a vehicle in the scorching sun.

The House also resolved to urge the Northern governors to ensure that the Almajiris were captured in the Universal Basic and Technical Education System.