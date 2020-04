The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to hold plenary at least once every week until the COVID-19 lockdown order is lifted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The decision was taken by lawmakers following a motion raised by Hon. Abubakar Fulata at the resumed plenary on Tuesday in the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Fulata sponsored the motion entitled: “Regulating Plenary Sittings in the Period of COVID-19 Pandemic and Lockdown,” pursuant to Order One, Rule 1 (2) of the Standing Orders of the House.

He noted that the House had adjourned plenary for a period of two weeks to enable members to enlighten their constituents on the dangers of coronavirus.

The lawmaker added that because of the lockdown order issued by President Buhari on March 29, the resumption, which was earlier scheduled for April 7, was suspended and subsequently adjourned indefinitely.

He called the attention of his colleagues to the constitutional responsibility of the National Assembly to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Federation, but could not discharge its responsibility due to the lockdown order.