The House of Representatives, on Tuesday in Abuja, adjourned plenary until April 20 to honour two of its colleagues that died during its Easter recess.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Haruna Maitala (APC-Plateau) died in a car accident on Abuja-Keffi road on his way to Jos on April 3.

Also, Suleiman Lere (APC-Kaduna) died on April 6, at Barau Diko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State after a brief illness.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, expressed shock over the demise of the lawmakers during plenary.

While paying tribute to the departed lawmakers, Gbajabiamila said “Maitala was a quiet gentleman. The loss was very.

“The circumstances surrounding his death were very painful

“The day he died, he had just come back from an official assignment of ECOWAS parliament.

“He was going to Jos for his son’s wedding when death confronted him, he died together with his son and Yusuf Gadgi legislative aide,’’ Gbajabiamila said.

On Lere, the Speaker also described his death as painful.

“We know how he struggled in law courts for his election petition case and he eventually won almost after two years.

“We swore him in two months ago, which was a very bitter fight, only for us to hear he died few weeks after his swearing in.

“Both deaths are difficult to understand but God knows best,’’ he said.

Gbajabiamila said that the House would hold a valedictory session next Tuesday, in honour of late Ossy Prestige, who also died in February.

He pleaded with members to be in attendance in order to honour their departed colleagues.

The Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa then moved the motion for adjournment till April 20.