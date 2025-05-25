Reprieve as Okpebholo begins remedial works on Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo federal road

Edo state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the total rehabilitation of over forty five failed portions on the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo Federal road, as part of moves to revive economic activities in towns and villages within Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the State.

The latest approval is coming, just as the state government has completed the construction of the Ikiran-Oke Ikakhumoh road, also in Akoko Edo Local Government.



The Auchi-Igara-Ibillo road is one of the many deplorable Federal roads in Edo State being rehabilitated by Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration.



The road connecting many communities in Akoko Edo Local Government to the rest of the state also serves as a link between Kogi and Ondo states. It serves as a major route for vehicles plying Lagos from Abuja.



Residents of the area known for quarry business, as well as processing of cassava, decried the difficulty they face in transporting their goods to the markets.

A commercial driver playing the area explained that the deplorable condition of the road has resulted in fewer drivers plying the route and has increased the cost of transporting goods from Akoko Edo.



On his part, the contractor handling the project, Bajwa Hammed, after a preliminary tour of the road, assured Akoko Edo people that all failed sections will be completely rehabilitated to meet maximum standard.



“There are a lot of points that have failed on this road, which need to be done quickly for the safe passage of the people and vehicles. I know the standard the governor wants, and we will deliver on it.”

