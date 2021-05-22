The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria was established by an Act of Parliament in 1963. Realising the important role MDCN is expected to play in the health sector, the government in its wisdom ensured that major stakeholders are adequately represented on its board. The Directors of medical services in all the 36 states and the FCT are statutory members. Similarly Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Dental Association, The Armed forces, Colleges of Medicine, National Post Graduate Medical School, Alternative Medicine Practitioners are also equally represented on the Board of MDCN. MDCN is primarily saddled with the task of regulating medical practice and training in the country. It also has powers to try erring medical and dental practitioners and sanction them as may be considered appropriate. It is a fact that for more than 50 years after its establishment, the impact of the organisation is far from being felt by as most of the populace are unaware of its existence. In the words of Dr. Shima Gyor, its former Chairman, “The Medical and Dental Council exists for the protection of the interest of the patient and for guiding the doctor to provide skilled, safe, appropriate and friendly health care for members of the public that need it”.

The Medical and Dental Council Disciplinary Tribunal is the organ responsible for trying and sanctioning of erring medical and dental practitioners within the country. According to the Registrar (Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi), there are over seventy cases pending at the tribunal. A situation where less than ten cases are concluded within a year is an indication that the wheel of justice is extremely slow at the tribunal, but can be made more impactful if the number of sittings could be increased.

Findings show that the Inspectorate department within MDCN which is charged with the task of fishing out quacks from the health sector and also ensure that only properly licensed medical practitioners are allowed to practise within the country has been deliberately grounded. It is sad that rather than go after quacks the leadership of MDCN prefer to relinquish this important task to members of the populace with little or knowledge on how to determine a quack in medical profession. The result of this dereliction of duty is that quackery has been on a steady rise with unsuspecting members of the public falling victims of their illegal activities.

The dictatorial and divide and rule tactics of the Registrar has polarised the office along different fault lines making it difficult for the staff to work together in harmony as a team. This poor leadership style recently manifested in the mismanagement of the central internship postings which resulted in an avoidable strike due to non-payment of three months salaries to House Officers. It only took the prompt intervention of the Hon. Minister for Labour (Dr. Chris Ngige); House of representative Committee on Health led by Dr SonunuTanko and other stake holders to compel MDCN to do the needful. Little wonder that the leadership of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and other stake holders are calling for the resignation or sack of Dr. Sanusi on accounts of incompetence in handling the affairs of MDCN. This amounts to a vote of no confidence on the Registrar.

Findings shows that within the past two years the Registrar has become a regular guest of the anti-graft bodies such as ICPC and EFCC on series of allegations bordering on corruption and abuse of office. In other climes, the Registrar would have honourably resigned or asked to step aside to clear his name and protect the image of the office. But in this case, the Chief Executive has been allowed to remain in office and use the same public resources to continue to evade justice. That is why the recent decision by the House Committee on Health Services to carry out a forensic probe of the activities of MDCN for the last five years should be seen as a welcome development aimed at sanitizing the organisation must be supported and followed to its logical conclusion.

With the tenure of the current Registrar coming to an end in February 2022, the need to appoint a reputable Medical or Dental Practitioner with the right training, managerial skills, and experience as the Registrar with the capacity to lead the organisation from the woods and transform it to a world class regulatory agency cannot be over emphasised. This can be achieved by advertising the position of the Registrar in line with the MDCN ACTs and give more opportunity for ably qualified Medical and Dental Practitioners within and outside the shores of the country vie for the noble position.