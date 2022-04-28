Reports of Lewandowski agent’s meeting with Bayern Munich prompts further speculation

Speculation over the future of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski swirled on Thursday with reports of a meeting between his agent Pini Zahavi and top management at the German champions.

According to a report, Zahavi wanted to “ask for the release” of his 33-year-old client at the talks in Munich.

FC Barcelona have been linked in the media with a move for the world footballer of the year, whose contract in Munich runs until June 30, 2023.

“Now we have time to talk about what comes next,” Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic recently said with regards to the Poland striker, who is the club’s top earner.

He categorically denied the player might leave this close season.

The club seem hesitant to extend his deal given his age and high salary.

But they have publicly said a bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland looks unlikely given the huge sums needed.

Lewandowski said recently it was “not easy” dealing with the situation.