Reported lost-but-found lady in Enugu reunites with mother

Police in Enugu State have eventually reunited the presumably 20-year-old lady reportedly lost but found and who could not give her name correctly with her mother.

She was reunited with her mother on Tuesday hours after the police made the announcement seeking her family members.

Police spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Wednesday that the reunion was emotionally charged.

He said the highly-excited and appreciative mother, a widow, gave the correct name of the lost-but-found lady as Comfort and put her age at 23 years.

Comfort had earlier given three different names as her name and her age as 20 years during police profiling.

“The mother said Comfort left a prayer house in Inyi community in Oji River Local Government Area of the state where she had been since Dec. 31, 2022, following her state of mental imbalance.

“She said efforts to locate her proved abortive, until she was notified about a police statement about a lost-but-found lady in different media platforms.

“She added that Comfort, who was a student of Abia State University Uturu, started suffering from mental imbalance in 2020 after she returned from a wedding ceremony in Abuja,’’ Ndukwe said.

The police spokesman said the Command appreciates everyone who contributed in making the finding and reunion of Comfort with her mother possible.

“The police applaud the Good Samaritan that found and took Comfort to the police station at Ozalla Division on Jan. 20 after she was found wandering at Obe community in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

“We also appreciate pressmen and public-spirited individuals who used their various media platforms to widely circulate news about the lost-but-found lady.

“The police urge all and sundry not to relent in being compassionate, caring and showing undiluted love of this manner, which made the speedy reunion of Comfort with her mother possible,’’ he said.