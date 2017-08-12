Report on Ayeni’s detention untrue – Media aide

12. August 2017 LAGOS STATE24°C+234 809 400 0057
Tunde-Ayeni.jpg
Contrary to reports by some online publications, corporate chieftain, Dr. Tunde Ayeni, is not being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
In a press statement signed by Ayeni’s Special Adviser, Corporate Communications, Ademola Adedoyin, the reported detention was described as a piece of mischief and total falsehood being peddled by idle minds.
The statement, released on Friday, said: “As at this evening when the story was streaming in some online publications, Dr Ayeni was at home in Abuja having a quiet weekend.
“The antics of these mischief makers is obvious for the discerning to decipher. Can a man in EFCC detention be at home at the same time.
“While the mischief makers are busy with their unproductive antics, Dr Ayeni and people of like minds are busy working hard on how to generate employment, grow the economy and return Nigeria to the path of prosperity. He will not be distracted by this  campaign of calumny and orchestrated media onslaught against him.”
The statement further implored journalists to always verify their reports before going to town with them as this is the only way the media can remain credible in the discharge of its function as the fourth Estate of the Realm.
“Dr Ayeni operates an open door policy and any journalists desirous of the truth could have put a call across to him or to the  Corporate Communications Department of his Conglomerate to find out the true situation of things,” the statement added.

