Report of terrorists, bandits taking over Hong, environs fake — Rep

The Member representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr. Yusuf Buba, has described the report of terrorists and bandits taking over Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State and its environs as untrue.

Buba, who is also Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, urged the general public to disregard the news.

He stated this on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Nkem Anyata-Lafia, in Abuja.

He said: The attention of the member representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives,Rt. Hon.( Dr.) Yusuf Buba Yakub, has been drawn to a piece of fake news dated December 27,2021, and captioned as below: ‘Terrorists Take Over Hometown of Buhari’s SGF, Boss Mustapha, Residents Flee Homes Over Impending Attacks.’

“It is purported to have been published by a New York, United States-based online media outfit, Sahara Reporters.

“The piece, in what did not go past two paragraphs, informed its readers that residents of both Dabna and Kwapre communities of Garaha Ward in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State have been taken over by terrorists and bandits such that the residents of these communities have now fled their homes for fear of attacks.

“While noting that this publication is yet again another instance of fake news against which the Federal Government of Nigeria has in the past few months continued to canvas to instil some form of regulation for the absolute freedom the use of the social media encourages, Rt. Hon Buba wonders why anyone would want to cause panic in the minds of residents of these communities, especially at a time it is customary for people to feel happy and celebrate the mood of the season.”

The lawmaker said contrary to the report, Hong Local Government Area and its environs are peaceful and not under any threat of attacks or insurgent activities.

Buba also called on the media and all individual content providers, especially on social media, to be wary of what they dish out to the general public at all times in their bid to disseminate information.

He reiterated the gains of early information and intelligence-sharing in the effort to stem the tide of insurgency and the general criminality in the land.

The legislator emphasised the need for proper checking and double-checking of such pieces of information before making them public.

“While also calling on the peace-loving and law- abiding people of Dabna and Kwapre, who were once victims of insurgent attacks, to continue to go about their daily activities free from fear and to celebrate the season without anxiety, Rt. Hon. Buba also adds that the security agencies in the area remain vigilant to thwart any eventuality that might spring up at any time,” the statement added.