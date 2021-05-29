The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the report of the security summit organized by the House will be ready for presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari soon.

Gbajabiamila, in a remark on Saturday at the end of the summit, said the quality of inputs and presentations received by various stakeholders was unprecedented.

The Speaker expressed appreciation and thanked all those who contributed to the summit, saying Nigerians have shown that they could come together for a common good.

He said: “For the past couple of days, patriots honoured the invitation of the House of the Nigerian people to discuss a very important issue that has become the concern of all of us – insecurity.

“As it is often said, so far, so good. I am very impressed with the way well-meaning Nigerians have come together to proffer solutions to a national issue as I am at the moment.

“I want to assure all stakeholders and Nigerians that this Special Committee of the House will consider all your inputs, come up with a report that would adequately proffer solutions to the problem and the report will be considered speedily.

“As I said during my speech at the opening, we would present our report to President Muhammadu Buhari for implementation by the Executive. The President has given assurances that the report would be considered,” Gbajabiamila said.

He said the stakeholders “have rekindled the hope in me that Nigeria and Nigerians are capable of coming together for a common good. I want to thank everyone here today for their commitment to this task of finding lasting solutions to the insecurity problem bedevilling our country.

“I must say that the quality of input we received – over a thousand of them – from Nigerians was unprecedented. And the contributions from stakeholders from Wednesday to date have been phenomenal.

“Let me once again extend my profound appreciation to all Nigerians, particularly those that took their time to articulate their suggestions and present same during the summit. I also want to thank all those that contributed to the success of this summit in one way or the other.

“As we all depart to our various destinations, let us know that we have no other country we can call our own than Nigeria. So, we must come together to solve our problems for generations yet unborn”, the Speaker said.

Also, in his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, applauded Mr Speaker and the leadership of the House for the vision and implementation of the summit.

He said the summit took place in the shadow of the loss of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers of the Armed Forces in a tragic plane crash, and assured that the work done so far in the summit, and the work that will be done afterward, will honour their memory.