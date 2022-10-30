Report of arrest of Terrorists in Abuja estate: North Central Governor fingered

A Governor from the North Central part of the country had been fingered in the report of the arrest of Boko Haram Terrorists in Trademore Estate, Abuja.

There was a report that operatives of the US Marine and Department of State Services carried out the operation.

The Eagle Online reports that the joint operation was said to have been as a result of the report that Abuja was going to witness attacks in the coming days.

However, investigations by The Eagle Online and a statement by the DSS point in the direction of a desperate move by the Governor, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, to paint a picture of an arrest of a terrorist, instead of one of his trusted allies who has turned a political foe.

This was also apart from the fact that the Chairman of Trademore Estate Association has dismissed a report of the arrest of terrorists in the estate.

He spoke with Arise Television on Friday (today).

He said the person arrested was from one of the Northern States.

Sources told The Eagle Online that the operatives who carried out the operation were masked, which rarely happens, especially when the Headquarters was not aware of the arrest.

An authoritative source told The Eagle Online that the North Central State Governor had a face-off with the man arrested and dubbed terrorist because he had a lot of his secrets with him.

Described as a political thug, the arrested man was said to have been engaged by the governor for some years before they fell out.

He was said to have done a lot of hatchet jobs for the suave talking Governor, who is also at the end of his second tenure.

However, after they fell out, the man defected to the opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Sources said the need to arrest the man came out of fear that he may reveal the secrets that had been kept between the duo.

A source told The Eagle Online: “The man lives inside Trademore Estate.

“He was picked up by the people sent by the state governor to prevent him from revealing his secrets.

“That is what happened.

“For you to know how bad it was, the people who came to carry out the operation did not inform the Federal Capital Territory Police Command as is the norm, or the Force Headquarters.”

Also on Friday, the DSS denied any joint operation with American soldiers, just as the US Embassy urged its citizens to leave Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The spokesperson of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, told PRNigeria that the Service did not have any joint operation with foreign troops.

Afunanya told PRNigeria: “I can categorically tell you that we did not carry out any joint operation with American Soldiers as it was widely reported in the media.

“Though we carried out an operation in an Abuja Estate with sister agencies, no foreign troops were involved.”

PRNigeria in its fact-check on media reportsfact-check on reports over alleged raid by foreign troops on terror suspects at Trademore Estate, concluded: “There is NO SUBSTANTIAL evidence to prove that American soldiers arrested anyone in Abuja.”

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Nigeria has asked its American citizens to flee Abuja in its latest security alert, PRNigeria can authoritatively report.

The Embassy in a post on its website, titled: “SECURITY ALERT – ORDERED THE DEPARTURE OF FAMILY MEMBERS – OCTOBER 27, 2022,” asked its citizens in Nigeria not to travel to Abuja at this time.

According to the Embassy, their Travel Advisory for Nigeria has been updated due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks in the city.

Part of the post reads: “In addition, on October 27, 2022, the Department ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks, following on the October 25 authorization of departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“U.S. citizens should consider departing Abuja using available commercial options.”

Concerned over the latest security alerts, a retired Nigerian diplomat who had worked in the intelligence service carpeted the American Embassy for asking its citizens to flee Abuja.

The retired diplomat, who pleaded anonymity, asked what did American government wanted to achieve by its recent alerts in African countries.

The Diplomat said: “Where do they want Nigerians in Abuja to go since they recently declared 14 states as No-go-areas?

“Why are they creating panic and anxiety all over the place?

“After the backlash from a similar security alert they issued on South-Africa which was condemned by President Ramaphosa, just last month they released a similar alert in Kenya claiming likelihood of the violence in the lakeside city of Kisumu after the Supreme Court ruling on the Kenyan Presidential election.

“And no such violence took place after the judgement.”

Meanwhile, the US Government has issued similar warning about the possibility of terror attacks in South Africa (https://prnigeria.com/2022/10/28/after-nigeria-issue-security/).

In the alert posted on its embassy website, the US said it received information that terrorists may be planning to attack large gatherings of people in Sandton, Johannesburg this coming Saturday.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday described as “unfortunate” the US embassy’s issuing of a warning of a possible weekend “terrorist” attack in the country without consulting his government.

“It is quite unfortunate the US issued that type of warning without having any type of discussion with us,” he said during a press conference.

“Any form of alert will come from the government of the republic of South Africa and it is unfortunate that another government should issue such a threat as to send panic among our people,” said Ramaphosa.

In its previous travel advisory this week, the US government warned its citizens in Nigeria to avoid traveling to 14 states in North West, North East and South South over its claim on insecurity.

PRNigeria reported that no state was mentioned in the North Central, South West and South East for any potential security threat.