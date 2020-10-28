The Plateau Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Alhaji Sa’ad Bello, has called on residents of the state to report any hoodlums who looted government and private properties to the security agencies.

Bello made the call shortly after inspecting the level of vandalism and looting at the State Water Board and the Plateau Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some hoodlums had recently vandalised the warehouses of the National Emergency Management Agency and State Emergency Management Agency, carting away foodstuff and other valuables.

The miscreants also invaded, vandalised and looted many other government buildings and houses of private individuals in the state.

Bello, who described the act as “criminal”, warned that government would bring the looters to book.

He also called on the security agencies to intensify efforts at ensuring that the looters were apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “What happened last weekend is unfortunate, callous, barbaric and unacceptable

“Equipment that are being used to provide essential services to the general public were carted away by these hoodlums and this, to us, is criminal.

“So, I want to call on well meaning Nigerians, particularly Plateau residents, to report these looters to security agencies.

“I also want to urge the security agencies to intensify efforts to fish out these hoodlums and be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The commissioner said it would take the state years to undo the wanton destruction done by the hoodlums, adding that it would affect service provision.

Bello, however, assured that government would do everything to ensure regular water supply to both urban and rural populace.

He said: “These damages done have taking us backward; it will take us years and huge resources to restore the equipment carted away.

“But I want to assure Plateau residents that government will do everything within its powers to ensure constant water supply.”

NAN reports that the Commissioner also visited the State Road Maintenance Agency and the North Central office of NEMA to commiserate with its managements over the wanton destruction done to them by the hoodlums.