Replicate Jakande’s enduring legacies, Gani Adams charges Sanwo-Olu

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has urged Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to replicate the enduring legacies of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, saying such would definitely outlive his administration.

Aare Adams disclosed this on Thursday at the 2021 edition of Ajagunmale Festival held at Lekki Guest House, Lekki, Lagos.

He said Lagos state made tremendous progress during the administration of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande as governor of the state, adding that the late Jakande transformed the state greatly with various programmes and Lagos State had never remained the same.

“The Low Cost Housing Estate built during Jakande’s years was notable and enduring. It outlived his administration that today many of the governors that succeeded him in Lagos state are still benefitting from his various landmark goodwill and achievements,

“Therefore, I urge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look beyond today and build enduring legacies that will surely live after him,”

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, urged the Lagos state governor to extend his ideas of wealth creation by providing all the basic needs and infrastructure, capable of driving Lekki Free Trade Zone to generate further wealth for the state.

He maintained also that the Lekki Free Trade Zone remains one of the most viable revenue prospects for Lagos state.

“Since the time it was launched, the LFTZ has the potential to fully utilize the investment and tourism potential to boost the fortunes of Lagos state. The Zone is a multi- use facility with zones for industry, manufacturing, residential and tourism”

“I think the Lagos state government should turn all the beaches in the state to tourists destinations”

“Government must provide effective security for tourists and fun seekers that visit the beaches”

“The sea Port has the potential of being the business hub in Lagos state. I think the governor should extend his ideas of wealth creation by providing all the basic infrastructure, capable of driving Lekki Free Trade Zone to generate further wealth for the state.

Meanwhile, the royal host and the Onilekki of Lekki, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, in his remarks praised the Aareonakakanfo for his spirited efforts to promote the Yoruba culture and tradition.

Oba Ogunbekun said it is the duty of the traditional rulers in Yoruba land to support any idea that can bring back the lost glory of the race, assuring that he would always make himself available and also support the foundation.

“I think Aare Gani Adams has made great impact in salvaging the Yoruba race. His efforts in cultural promotion are obviously very rewarding. That is why he is able to sustain these festivals across the Southwest without looking back and it is our duty as custodian of the Yoruba culture and tradition to support him and the Olokun Festival Foundation in this regard “.

Other dignitaries present at the event include Oba Olusegun Ebenezer, the Olosoroko of Osoroko Kingdom Lekki, Oba Joseph Okikiola Ikudaisi, Olu of Agbegise Ifo Ogun state, Oba Balogun Rasheed, Olu of Akinbo kingdom, Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun, Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, an environmentalist from

University of Education, Winneba, Ghana.

Others were Chief Raphael Ajibare, OPU coordinator in Libya, Alhaji Monsuru Adenekan from Germany and Chief Sidikat, the Iyalode of Lekki Kingdom.