Replacement: Allegation of fraud against me is mischievous – Ex- Poster General

The immediate past Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Ismail Adebayo Adewusi has faulted rumour surrounding his recent replacement, contending that allegation of fraud against him is mischievous

Adewusi who was replaced last week Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari, with Adepoju Adeyemi, made the rebuttal in a statement he personally signed with the title: “I will resist any attempt to link my name with fraud”.

Adewusi replied that his appointment which dated back since 2019 or replacement of a public official, if all due processes have been adhered to, should ordinarily not be a surprise.

He stated he was compelled to reply to the fraud rumour making the round, as some desperate attempts are being made to link his “hard-earned reputation of more than six decades and more than three of those in excellent and patriotic services to the country, to some unidentified and unsubstantiated fraud”.

The statement reads in part: “It is my decision to vehemently resist any strand of misinformation or damage to my reputation, all in an ungodly bid to seek justifications, where there is none, for some unwholesome actions.

“It should be the responsibility of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to explain the reasons for the replacement and not for anyone, either in the media or other channels, to help him with insinuations to justify the replacement. When it comes to allegation of fraud, however, there are relevant agencies of government saddled with investigating and establishing such allegation.

“I make bold to say that I have conducted myself above board.

“For now, I choose to remain silent on the buildup of events of the last two months or more leading to this stage, to allow the appropriate authorities, if they so decide, to officially make public the reasons for the replacement.

“While it is not my intention to join issues with anyone, I make bold to say that I gave my best to NIPOST, my God-given talent which I had used in even bigger responsibilities in the past. I was saddled with a dying horse.

“I brought, upon my assumption of office, innovative ideas that could bail NIPOST out in line with the modern, best global practices. I approached the assignment with the required patriotic zeal, to keep afloat one of the undoubtedly sinking national institutions in our country”.

Adewusi declared that it was a tragedy that some forces are bent on seeing to the final burial of agencies which, if revamped, could add value to the national economy, create more jobs, and be primed to compete with their pairs in other parts of the world.