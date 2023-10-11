Repent now or die, CDS warns terrorists

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerians to join in the fight against insecurity by sharing credible information and intelligence with security agencies.

The CDS, who spoke to newsmen during a working visit to the Operation Hadin Kai Theater Command on Tuesday, also warned Boko Haram and other terrorists hibernating in the North East to surrender or be eliminated using kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

“If you see something, say something, do that together so that we will succeed in the war against insecurity. Fighting insecurity is not the responsibility of the military alone,” he said.

He said the Nigerian military under his leadership, with support from God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all stakeholders are ready to end terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country very soon.

“With the briefs I received from the Theatre Commander, Major General Gold Chibusi and the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Major General Peter Malla, I’m satisfied with successes recorded against remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

“Notwithstanding, I want to urge troops not to relent, but to remain committed and resolute with high spirit until the war is totally over.

“I want to also use this opportunity to reiterate our calls for remnants of terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals to surrender or risk being killed, as we are determined to restore peace in all nooks and crannies in the country.” Musa said.

While at the Government House on a courtesy call on Governor Zulum, the CDS assured people of the state for total peace.

He lauded Governor Zulum on his relentless support to the military, which led thousands of Boko Haram members to surrender under his operations, as Theatre Commander of OPHK.

In his response, Professor Zulum, described the CDS as a very committed, dedicated and God -fearing officer and pledged continued support to the military and other security agencies in the state.