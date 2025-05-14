Repairs: Ijora-Marine Bridge in Lagos to be shut for 21 days

The Federal Ministry of Works has announced that it would be shutting for repairs the Ijora-Marine Bridge in Lagos State for 21 days.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr. Olukorede Kesha, disclosed the planned closure in a statement she issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to Kesha, the closure will begin on May 18, 2025.

She said: “This critical project aims to improve road safety and enhance the driving experience of motorists.

“The work involves lifting the entire bridge deck to change the faulty bearings beneath, amongst other repair works.

“This will ensure a smoother, safer roadway.

“The Ministry has carefully worked on diversion routes and traffic management. Residents and businesses within the closure zone are encouraged to plan accordingly.”

On safety, Kesha said appropriate signage and traffic control measures will be in place to guide drivers and pedestrians.

She added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve our infrastructure.”

