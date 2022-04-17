Repackage your skills and relaunch, by Ola Emmanuel

Some women are capable of exemplary performances if only they can get the needed encouragement and the push they need.

But not a few wives had withdrawn into their shells with bruised self-esteem when their most-trusted allies, their husbands, who ought to give them the push made them believe they can’t make it – and not only talking them down, the men actually backed their serpentine tongues with deliberate actions to destroy the skills, grace and capacity embedded in their women. But thank God for those wives who are able to prove their skeptics wrong by stepping out – against all odds – and performing fabulously to make their skeptics swallow back their words.

We are going to use the mail sent by one of the readers, Debby, to examine this discussion. In her words: “I was very fortunate to read your article about wives, mothers, and work-life balance. When I went through the article I realised I need to mail you to really understand myself. I’m a graduate from one of our universities but I was unable to get a job before I got married. While I was still searching for a job then I went to a cake making institute, but it hasn’t brought any contract yet except for making cakes for family and my son. I recently told my husband that I want to learn small chops and cocktail drinks. He objected saying the cake I learnt then didn’t yield any profit so why waste money on this again and that it is better I have my own small retail store. I am a person that loves watching food channels a lot, but I sometimes get lazy to bake and will think my hubby is right; but whenever I see my colleagues from the cake institute, it arouses my passion again. My problem now is could it be that I’m just obsessed with it or what?”

There is a unique ability for extraordinary feats in every individual. If you find yourself not using this your own unique gift, your efforts may not yield the best, maximum result and you may not really find happiness. Many people understand this and express it by saying, ‘I know what I am really cut out for, I am not cut out for that’. What every individual is cut out for often show up as what one is passionate about (special interests). For instance, I was discussing with a lady banker on Sunday and she made me to understand that she had been telling her colleagues and supervisor that she will soon leave them to pursue her real interest (buying and selling).

When I pressed her, she made me understand that she is not cut out for the kind of lifestyle working in a bank is bestowing on her; and she needs to be where she can feel happy at all time and doing what she loves to do day and night.

With the kind of fire I noticed in the lady’s eyes, I am convinced she knows what she is really cut out for. She is somebody who will enjoy trading and will never get tired of it come rain or shine.

We can safely say Debby’s passion and interest is in the confectionery business. Though she didn’t explain what motivated her to learn cake baking, but the way she spends hours watching the demonstrations of the skills on TV indicates it may be what she is cut out for. Her happiness is in the confectionery line as she loves monitoring what others in the business are doing. If her husband opens a retail shop for her, she may still not be successful if what her husband asks her to sell is not what really make her feel happy. But she lacks the strength to push by herself. This is why she thinks she is lazy.

To overcome this, she needs people, at least someone who believes in her, to be close to her and make her be on her toes working and to keep pushing. But the closest person to her isn’t in on this. Rather, he has become a source of discouragement and has been offering alternatives that suits him – his own vision.

For a positive change, Debby needs to stand up for herself, design a path to move her business passion from nothing to something – though in a negative domestic environment this time. Without her standing up to push, she will never convince her husband to the point of supporting her. Hear this, life has no respect for wishes but only succumbs to demands. And you cannot place good demand on life by sitting down. You cannot effectively demand good thing from life if you can’t back your passion with good action. You need to get up and push. You need to sell your skill. You need to build a network of potential clients by constantly showing them how good you are and you have to keep meeting new people to expand this network. Then one day, the big break will come.

If your effort is not yielding good rewards yet, should you now throw in the towel, fold your hands and be sleeping? Many people in Nigeria give up by saying they are not doing again. This is very wrong. What you should do is to repackage your skills and relaunch. Perhaps the way you are doing the business so far cannot yield much reward. Then do it in a new and better way. Repackage it! It is also clear that no matter how good Debby is, a big contract will not come if potential clients are not getting to know her or hear about her prowess in the confectionery line. She needs to prove that she is really good in the vocation by standing up, not sitting down 24/7 to watch TV and wishing she is like those on TV and expecting a big contract can be thrown at her.

I once heard of a book that failed to sell. The author was advised on what to do. He did not rewrite the book only to change the cover of the book. The book that couldn’t sell suddenly becomes a bestseller just by mere changing of the cover. Rise up; no one achieves anything meaningful by sitting down.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant