Rep woos Nigerian youth to show interest in 2023 polls as they have in Big Brother

Politician and club owner, Shina Peller, has stated that he is thinking of how to get Nigerian youths to have the same drive they have for reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, for the 2023 general elections.

The club owner shared his thoughts alongside a photo on his Instagram page, which was sighted by The Eagle Online.

According to Peller, the 2023 elections will afford Nigerians the opportunity to reset the country as there would be no incumbent president on the ballot papers.

He wrote: “Me thinking of how I can get the youth to replicate the drive and commitment they have for Big Brother 9ja to the 2023 general elections.

“That election would offer us an opportunity to take the destiny of our nation into our hands.

“There would be no incumbent President on the ballot. It’s a reset period for Nigeria!!!

“I think we can achieve it because nothing is impossible.”