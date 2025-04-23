Rep member distributes fertilizers to 5000 Oyo farmers

A member representing Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aderemi Oseni has distributed 5,206 bags of fertilizers to farmers across his constituency.

He distributed the fertilizers at his Constituency Office at Ologuneru in Ibadan, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Tuesday.

Oseni said fertilizer has greater purpose in the quest for agricultural prosperity, as a seed planted today will flourish into a plentiful harvest tomorrow.

The Chairman House Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency said, “This landmark empowerment programme is aimed to increase productivity for farmers, ensuring plentiful harvest that not only enhances personal wealth but contributes to national food security.

“Food security has been one of the major agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which will continue to echo to every one of us, and we will continue to promote as much as we can.

“In the face of the current economic challenges and the surge of food prices, we are standing together to accelerate our seed while guaranteeing that our families remain nourished and supported.”

He said his empowerment initiative aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope and Economic Rebirth Agenda, an initiative promising to restore stability and purpose of the nation after recent challenges.

“It is my firm belief that by supporting our farmers, we are not only assisting in alleviating the skyrocketing prices of food but also empowering them to take charge of their destinies.

“As I distribute these 5,206 bags of fertilizers across my constituency today (Tuesday) to our esteemed and hardworking farmers, I see potential for growth,” he further noted.

The lawmaker urged the beneficiaries to embrace the opportunity for their clear commitment as defined by President Tinubu in his renewed agenda.

“Let us cultivate the habit of excellence, not just in our farms but in every aspect of our lives.

“As your representatives, I assure you that I will continue to put you first. We will advocate for better policies, better infrastructure, and a better quality of life for everyone in our beloved Ibarapa’s Federal Constituency.

“This is not simply a promise. It is a pledge, grounded in my heart, grounded in my heartiness, and grounded in my unwavering love for each of you,” Oseni added.

Some of the beneficiaries at the event thanked Oseni for the initiative.

Dignitaries at the event were All Progressives Congress Chairman in Oyo South Senatorial District, Mojeed Olaoya, Onido of Idoland, Oba Muritala Babalola, representative of Christian Association of Nigeria and Muslim community, farmers association, students, youths among others.

