Rep Ibrahim appointed, replaces late Onanuga as Deputy Chief Whip

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed Rep Isiaka Ibrahim (APC Ogun ) as the new Deputy Chief Whip.
Abbas made the announcement at the plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to him, the new deputy chief whip replaces the former occupier of the office, Rep Adewunmi Onanuga, who died on January 15.
The speaker explained that the appointment was made after consultations with relevant stakeholders and the APC South-West caucus.