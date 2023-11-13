Rep denies calling for probe of fuel subsidy under Tinubu

The Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau), has denied calling for a probe of the fuel subsidy removal under President Bola Tinubu.

The Rep, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said this in a statement on Monday.

Gagdi said in the statement obtained in Abuja: “The integrity of the media is very important, therefore, it should not be mortgaged or traded for anything.

“There is a misleading story in some section of the media quoting me to have allegedly said our President, Bola Tinubu, will be probed over the subsidy removal.

“Nothing can be farther than the truth in that news report; I urge the media to be thorough in its reportage and not lose its integrity especially when it involves translation.”

ALSO READ:

After killing five persons, police eliminate two cult members who killed DPO

Breaking: Bayelsa 2023: Diri batters Sylva, declared winner + Full results

UK PM fires interior minister, Suella Braverman

Gagdi said he was taken aback at the sensational headline, adding that it was aimed at attracting clicks and gaining traction.

The lawmaker said the story was most irresponsible and reckless.

He said he has great regard for Tinubu, which was why he dropped his speakership ambition when he was directed to do so.

Gagdi urged all and sundry to ignore the mischievous and blackmailing headline and urged media houses to be more circumspect while casting their headlines.