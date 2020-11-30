The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account said it would commence considerations of queries raised on financial impropriety by the Auditor General for the Federation to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

Rep Wole Oke, the Chairman of the committee, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at its resumed hearing bothering on accountability by MDAs.

Oke said the Auditor General for the Federation had laid his annual report Part 1 in respect of the 2018 financial year.

He added that the annual report came along with the performance audit report on Federal Road Maintenance Agency on maintenance of federal roads.

He added that the Auditor General had also also laid his Performance Audit report on the budgeting process in Nigeria before the committee.

Oke said: “So we now have these three documents in our kitty and we shall commence considerations of the queries on issues raised by inviting the relevant MDAs of government, including on the spot assessment inspection of the projects where the Auditor General has cast doubt or aspersions on, so that we can have value for money.”

Oke therefore called on the Clerk to convey the queries on the issues raised to the affected MDAs and schedule a day for their appearances.

Oke said the affected MDAs would begin appearance from November 30 to attend to issues raised in the query by the Auditor General.