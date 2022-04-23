Rep. Akande-Sadipe pays tribute to late Alaafin, describes him as ‘an Encylopedia of Culture’

House of Representatives Member from Oluyole Federal Constituency, Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has paid glowing tribute to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who passed on yesterday evening.

Akande-Sadipe, in her tribute made available to newsmen Saturday, described the late Monarch as one of the most reverred royal fathers, who had a vast knowledge of Yoruba culture and history

She said the Monarch, who was the longest reigning Alaafin of Oyo, has paid his dues and impacted lives, within and outside his kingdom.

“Kabiyesi, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, was one of the most revered Royal Fathers in Africa and the longest-reigning Alaafin of Oyo, whose life and time was very impactful”, she said.

She described the news of his demise as a rude shock, adding that she was eternally grateful that she was one of the privileged ones to have witnessed his reign

“I appreciate your wise counsels, as our Royal Father, Kabiyesi.

The lawmaker noted that the late monarch contributed meaningfully to the socio-cultural development and economical growth of Oyo State.

The Rep member, who Chairs Diaspora Affairs committee at the green chambers further commiserated with her colleague, Rep. Akeem Adeyemi, the Oloris, other princes and princesses, the entire Oyo palace and Oyomesi, Sons and Daughters of the ancient Oyo town and residents, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and Yoruba Monarchs.

She wished him Aljana Firdaus, praying that Almighty God guards him in his journey to eternity.