Constituents from Oluyole Federal Constituency have benefited from the multimillion-naira empowerment programme facilitated by Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, a member of the Federal House of Representatives.The All Progressives Congress lawmaker distributed empowerment items, including tricycles, motorbikes and refrigerators, to alleviate poverty in her constituency on Saturday.

So far, over 5,000 constituents from Oluyole Federal Constituency have benefitted from the numerous multimillion-naira empowerment programmes sponsored by the Oluyole Federal Constituency representative in the Green chamber.

Speaking after the empowerment programme, Akande-Sadipe explained that the items given were based on the identified need gaps within her constituency in a bid to create wealth.

She said empowering her constituents and people generally gives her joy, especially as she has enjoyed unflinching support from them throughout her political sojourn.

According to her, the empowerment programme rounds off her one-week fraternisation with members of her constituency.

During this time, she visited youths, police stations and elders in the constituency, where basic development issues were discussed.

She said the empowerment programme is a fall out of her long-time search to alleviate poverty in her constituency, adding that the end result of coronavirus requires constant attention of lawmakers in their constituencies.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, reiterated that as a representative of the people, she will not rest on her oars in providing solutions to the needs of her constituency through her constituency office.

She said: “The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme today were carefully selected from all the wards.

“We would ensure we reach out to as many as we can.”

The lawmaker also commissioned some constituency projects during the empowerment event.

Some of the projects commissioned included borehole in Olubi Village, a block of two classrooms at St. Thomas Primary School in Longe village and Ifelodun Primary School, Muslim.

Some of the beneficiaries who reacted thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and promised their unalloyed support.

Hon. Akande-Sadipe called on all beneficiaries to follow the spirit of becoming fishermen.

She also promised to continue with her commitment to the people of Oluyole and provide more social amenities such as rural water and electrification projects, police posts and others.