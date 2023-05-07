Rep. Akande-Sadipe congratulates Dabiri-Erewa on NiDCOM re-appointment 

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has congratulated Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her reappointment as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

This is contained in a statement she made available to newsmen Sunday in Abuja.



Akande-Sadipe in a press release signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Olamilekan Olusada, commended Dabiri-Erewa for her unwavering commitment to serving Nigerians in the diaspora and ensuring that their voices are heard.

The two, Olusada stated have worked closely together and Akande-Sadipe is pleased to see Dabiri-Erewa continue in her leadership role at NIDCOM.



Akande-Sadipe acknowledged Dabiri-Erewa’s dedication and outstanding performance in her previous tenure, which earned her the reappointment.



She expressed confidence in Dabiri-Erewa’s ability to continue to steer the Commission towards achieving its mandate of promoting and protecting the welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora.