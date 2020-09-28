The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has congratulated a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and former gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Akande-Sadipe, in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Olamilekan Olusada, thanked God for granting Adelabu the grace to witness his golden jubilee.

She noted that Adelabu has achieved so much in his education, professional career and business, making him a force to reckon with in Oyo State’s political circuit.

The Oluyole Federal Constituency Representative therefore admonished younger ones and aspiring businessmen to emulate Adelabu.

Akande-Sadipe said: “I celebrate you my brother, Bayo Adelabu, on the occasion of your 50th birthday. You have carved a niche through excellence. May the Almighty fill your future with jubilee blessings. A man worthy of emulation in business.

“I implore our youths, in spite of the hardship of the times to tow the line of excellence and emulate the illustrious son of Ibadanland.

“As you celebrate your golden jubilee, I pray God would continue to grant you good health and long life.

“Happy birthday and many happy returns from me and the people of Oluyole.”